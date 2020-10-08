Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Expanse Drops an Incredible Season 5 Trailer Ahead of Its December Premiere

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:The Expanse
The Expansenew york comic con 2020New York Comic-ConAmazon studiosStreaming
James Holden (Steven Strait) definitely has that “time for another crusade” look about him.
Image: Amazon Studios
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
In December, it will have been a year since Amazon’s sci-fi sensation The Expanse released its fourth season. In the meantime, we’ve gotten book news, comic book news, and “ugh, NO!” news about the franchise, but precious little about season five. Until today’s New York Comic Con panel, that is!

First up, an action- and drama-packed trailer, which checks in with all the main characters and teases tons of excitement: Amos’ soul-searching journey back to Earth; Naomi’s quest to track down her long-lost son; Bobbie unraveling that Martian weapons conspiracy; Drummer being a badass per usual; and a brewing war between Marco Inaros’ united Belt factions and...everyone else in the system, though he’s likely never faced a foe quite like Chrisjen Avasarala before. Feast your eyes!

Never sorry to see Fred Johnson popping up with some sage advice, though you can’t imagine James Holden is going to try and stop saving humanity anytime soon.

And we didn’t just get a trailer today. At last, a premiere date was confirmed—as well as an important update for fans who weren’t entirely onboard with season four’s binge drop. The first three episodes of the 10-episode fifth season will arrive on Amazon December 16, with new episodes popping up each Wednesday until the season finale on February 3.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

DISCUSSION

Ken-Moromisato
Ken.Moromisato

it looks gigantic compared to the last season, and I’m glad they are back to their ships