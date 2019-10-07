The Expanse Cast Recalls Their Favorite (and Funniest) Fan Encounters

The main reason The Expanse is getting a fourth (and fifth!) season on Amazon Prime is because of the fans. It’s something that’s not lost on the cast and creator of the series, who chatted with io9 at New York Comic Con this past weekend.

We asked The Expanse crew about special memories they’ve had with their fans over the years. This ranges from folks flying out to see them on the night the show got renewed, to a hilarious case of mistaken identity at a bookstore. Check out our video interview above from the io9 studio at NYCC to hear the stars and showrunner Naren Shankar share their favorite fan experiences and cosplay encounters as they get ready for the next chapter of The Expanse. You can also read the responses below.

Advertisement

Dominique Tipper (Naomi):



My favorite encounter was Philadelphia Comic Con. We played Cara Gee’s, Drummer’s Belter rally—her big speech from season three, which is my favorite part of season three. And all the audience started, like, banging their chests and chanting along with it. And it was just so overwhelming. I cried.

Wes Chatham (Amos):

The funniest thing happened to me last weekend. I was in a bookstore. I was looking at the latest Stephen King book and I was talking to the guy. He’s really passionate and he says, “Oh let me show you this other book.” And as we’re walking we passed The Expanse book series in the sci-fi section, and I said to him, “Have you read these books?” He goes, “Oh my God they’re my favorite books. I love those books. Because you know they did TV show?” And I go, “Nooooo.” I said, “How is the TV show?” He goes, “It’s unbelievable. Oh it’s amazing.” And then I go, “What do you think about Amos?” And he’s like, “It wasn’t who I would have cast...” And I go, “What does he look like?” And he goes, “Oh it’s Wes Chatham, he was in—” I said, “Can you show me a picture?” And he Googled me and showed me me and still didn’t connect! Then finally I said, “Does he look familiar?” And then he looks and goes, “Oh my God.”

Advertisement

Cara Gee (Drummer):

The night that the show was renewed at that conference, when Jeff Bezos announced, it was so surreal. To share that with them was really extremely special. Also, anytime I see someone dressed up as Drummer I’m just, like, it blows my mind. It’s the coolest thing in the world to know that someone put that effort in. I don’t know, it’s such a look.

Advertisement

Naren Shankar (showrunner) and Steven Strait (Holden):

Shankar: For me, it was actually the night that the show got picked up. We had just gone to do this panel at the Space Sciences Conference. And in the lobby, like, we met just suddenly a bunch of guys who had come from the Save The Expanse [campaign]—who were running the whole thing. They had traveled from Belgium to Los Angeles just for this evening. And these guys have put together incredible fan videos, and they had organized it. It was kind of astonishing. Strait: I mean, they rented a plane at one point and then flew the Save The Expanse banner around the Amazon headquarters for a day.

Advertisement

The Expanse returns with season four on December 13. Be on the lookout for more interviews and exclusives from our time at NYCC in the coming days.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.