Image: Orion Pictures

Whoa. Bill and Ted are, like, fathers now. Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving have joined Bill & Ted Face the Music as their totally righteous daughters, who time travel with their dads on a bogus adventure to save the universe.



In a press release, Hammerstone Studios announced that Lundy-Paine (The Glass Castle) and Weaving (The Babysitter) will star alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as Bill and Ted’s kids. Bill & Ted Face the Music, the sequel to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey, centers around the now middle-aged best bros having to use their music to save the universe from total disaster. Only this time, they’ll be traveling with their daughters (it’s unclear who their moms are, though it could be the princesses from the earlier films).

Advertisement

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu. It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team,” producer Scott Kroopf said in a statement. The movie’s official Twitter also spread the news, with bonus lookalike photos:

Bill & Ted Face the Music is being directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) based on a script by franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. It’s set to start filming this summer, with an expected release date of August 21, 2020. Radical.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.