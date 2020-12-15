The Ending of The Rise of Skywalker Gets Some Stunning Concept Art

A crop of concept art of Rey’s final showdown. Image : ILM

New visions of the ending of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have finally been revealed.

Concept art has become a huge part of the Star Wars conversation during the sequel trilogy thanks in large part to the gorgeous books by Phil Szostak. The only problem is, those books are timed to the release of the film so they never include art from the end of the films. That all gets pushed into the book for the next movie.

In terms of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker though, there won’t be a next film for quite some time. That had many fans of these books, such as myself, wondering when and how we’d see the art from Rey’s final showdown with her grandfather, Emperor Palpatine, and the galactic fleet arriving to defeat the Final Order. ILM has finally answered that question by posting a full page of excellent art from the movie’s finale—we’ve decided to highlight just a few of the best. Head here to see them all or continue on.