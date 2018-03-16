GIF Image: Marvel Studios

Here’s your latest look at Avengers: Infinity War—and Thanos’ is here to kick some major butt.



The second big trailer for Infinity War gives us a few more hints at Thanos’ climactic arrival into the lives of our heroes. Suffice to say, when he wants to murder half the galaxy, it’s not going to go well for Earth’s mightiest.

Aside from some amazing looks at the action—especially in Wakanda, with Thanos’ armies going to war against the combined forces of the Avengers and Black Panther’s army—we get some really intriguing hints at Thanos’ plan here, similar to his long-time one from the comics: wiping out half the galaxy in a snap of his fingers. Although here it’s more of a “bring balance to all things” instead of “impressing the female avatar of death itself.”

But man, there’s a lot going on! Glimpses of Thor seemingly getting his new Mjolnir replacement, flashes back to Thanos encountering Gamora for the first time... even our first look at the meeting between Iron Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy, which... well, goes about exactly as you’d expect. It’s all looking rather good.

Avengers: Infinity War releases April 27.