The Early Days of Nickelodeon Are on Display in This Excellent Looking New Documentary

Dude. Don’t say “I don’t know!”
Screenshot: YouTube
Are you ready for a huge dose of childhood nostalgia? Don’t say “I don’t know,” or you’ll get covered in green slime.

A new documentary is coming called The Orange Years. It explores the early days of kid-centric TV channel Nickelodeon, which brought us shows like Double Dare, You Can’t Do That on Television, Clarissa Explains It All, and All That. The doc looks to dive deep into how the network came to be, found its voice, and basically shaped a generation.

Directed by Scott Barber and Adam Sweeney, The Orange Years features interviews with Nickelodeon personalities like Marc Summers, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Larisa Oleynik, Danny Cooksey, and many others. It’s coming to on-demand on November 17 and here’s the trailer.

As someone who mainlined Nickelodeon growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, I’m overflowing with excitement for this documentary. What kind of crazy things led to such a magical time in television? I can’t wait to find out.

The only worry I have is when someone makes a documentary about something you love, like this, you kind of wish it would never end. And, obviously, this will. Since it’ll be here so soon though, at least we can watch it over and over, just like I used to do with repeats of Salute Your Shorts. Camp Anawanna, I hold it in my heart. And when I think about it, well, you know.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Does it stretch out to 1993, covering the greatest kids show of all time?

Or the greatest kids game show of all time?