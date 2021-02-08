The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Casts 'Charm Actor' on Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith

Michelle Rodriguez in Fast & Furious 9 and Justice Smith in All the Bright Things, respectively. Image : Paramount/Netflix

The Fast & Furious franchise and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu stars failed their Wisdom saving throws, and will now star alongside Chris Pine in the upcoming film adaptation of beloved role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.



If you’re not up on your wizard spells, I’m not knocking Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith—who’ve joined the movie, as noted by the Hollywood Reporter—although given the cinematic disaster that was the 2000 adaptation, you’d be forgiven for thinking this new D&D movie might be another low-budget disaster. However, Hasbro has been rather determined lately to turn its various intellectual properties into Hollywood blockbusters, so at worst it’s likely going to be a very expensive disaster.

I’m having a real tough time guessing which character class Rodriguez is going to play, but magic missile to my head, I’d say some sort of thief. Smith, on the other hand, I can easily see in wizard or cleric robes.

