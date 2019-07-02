Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Wyld Stallyns ride again. The Haunting of Hill House’s Mike Flanagan is ready for even more horror stories. Plus updates from Agents of SHIELD, Swamp Thing, Scream, and more. Spoilers away!



Bond 25

007's official Twitter page has our first authorized look at Daniel Craig in Bond 25.

In related news, British tabloid The Sun reports Grace Jones, who played May Day in 1985's A View to a Kill, was meant to have a cameo in the film, but immediately quit the production after realizing how few lines she’d been given.

Black Panther 2

In a recent interview with BET, Kevin Feige denied persistent rumors Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther 2.

The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie. It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.

Untitled Dune Project

Brian Herbert, author and son of Frank Herbert, revealed there’s yet another, “significant” Dune-related project on the way (outside of the in-the-works Bene Gesserit spinoff series). No specific details were given so it’s unclear what form this one would take but he promised the official announcement would come soon. He also noted “filming is going very well” on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune film.

Alien Nation

Variety also reports Disney has canceled Fox’s planned remake of 1988's Alien Nation.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Alex Winter shared a new image from Bill & Ted Face the Music’s first day of filming.

Charlie’s Angels

The new Angels fist bump on the latest poster from Coming Soon.

Ready Or Not

Coming Soon also has images from the upcoming hide-and-seek horror film, Ready Or Not, starring Samara Weaving, Andie MacDowell, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny, Kristian Bruun, Melanie Scrofano, and Elyse Levesque. More at the link.

Midsommar

Bloody-Disgusting also has a gallery of new images from Ari Aster’s Midsommar, which our own Cheryl Eddy reviewed favorably. Head over there to see the rest.

Luz

A taxi driver is pursued by a demonically-possessed client in the latest trailer for Luz, opening in New York and Los Angles July 19.





Midnight Mass

Netflix has ordered a new series from The Haunting of Hill House’s Mike Flanagan (a very busy guy!) about a mysterious priest terrorizing an island community.

Agents of SHIELD



The team faces “impending doom and an enemy that’s closer than they think” in the synopsis for “Leap,” the July 19 episode of Agents of SHIELD.

The party’s over, and now the team must trust each other in order to face impending doom and an enemy that’s closer than they think, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing FRIDAY, JULY 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward.

Guest starring is Karolina Wydra, Maximilian Osinski and Briana Venskus.

“Leap” was written by Drew Z. Greenberg and directed by Garry A. Brown.



Legion

Syd comes of age in a terse synopsis for Legion’s July 29 episode.

Syd grows up in a foreign land. Written by Noah Hawley; Directed by John Cameron

[Spoiler TV]

Swamp Thing

KSiteTV also has photos from “The Price You Pay,” this week’s episode of Swamp Thing. Click through for more.

Scream

“Ghostface” terrorizes his latest victim in a sneak peek at Scream’s third season.

The Boys

Finally, Elisabeth Shue introduces a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Amazon’s The Boys.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.