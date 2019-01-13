Image: Netflix

Life comes at you fast. Only a scant five months after the first season of the series premiered on Netflix, season two of The Dragon Prince is coming to the streaming platform.

The news comes via the show’s Twitter, which posted a banner yesterday with a date for the premiere: February 15th.



Advertisement

We were largely fans of the first season, which featured a rollicking adventure in a war-torn world in a way that’s more than a little reminiscent of Avatar: The Last Airbender (which makes sense, considering former creative staff of that show helm this one). Though there were some concerns about the show’s distinct animation style. All in all, a second season here is very welcome.

No word on how long the season will be, but the first was nine episodes, so probably somewhere around there. It premieres on Netflix February 15th.

