The Doctor's Locked Up in Our First Look at Doctor Who's Holiday Special

James Whitbrook
What does a life sentence mean to a Timeless Child?
Image: BBC

The last season of Doctor Who ended, after some game-changing revelations about the very idea of who our hero is, on a bit of a weird cliffhanger. Cut off from her friends, the Doctor found herself trapped in a strange, alien prison. Which is naturally the perfect time for her most ancient foes to rise once again.

Just revealed at the virtual Doctor Who New York Comic Con panel, the BBC has given our first glimpses at the show’s return to our screens this holiday season—whether it’ll be on the traditional Christmas Day slot or, as it was last year, on New Year’s Day, has yet to be confirmed.

Image: BBC
“Revolution of the Daleks” will see the Doctor attempt to escape from a prison that’s purportedly impossible to leave, while her companions Yaz, Ryan, and Graham try to adapt to life without her back on Earth. Life with the Doctor never really goes away, however, as the trio are painfully reminded when they find themselves with a likewise impossible task: How do you stop the revolution of the Daleks without their most feared enemy at your side?

Doctor Who returns to BBC and BBC America sometime later this year.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

mfaustus
m_faustus

Is this prison going to be harder to get out of than one that took the previous Doctor 4.5 billion years to get out of?