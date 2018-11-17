Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: BBC (YouTube)

“What do you think, still me?” That’s right, it’s never too late for the Doctor to get her (or his) fashions! The first extended clip from the next episode of Doctor Who gives a tip of the hat to Matt Smith’s Doctor... while also hinting of hidden danger on a planet dedicated to shopping.



Following last week’s monumental episode, “Demons of the Punjab,” Doctor Who is targeting mega-corporations with “Kerblam!”, which has the Doctor and her companions heading to a moon orbiting the planet of Kandoka. The entire moon has been converted into a giant warehouse for a colossal delivery company (insert obvious Amazon joke here). The company freely uses robot labor—something that doesn’t exactly sit right with the Doctor. After all, some of her best friends are robots.

Someone at the facility is calling out for the Doctor’s aid, hiding a secret “Help me” message on the back of the delivery receipt. This strikes a particular chord, as this is a very real practice we see nowadays, with workers in China and other countries hiding messages describing their deplorable working conditions inside Walmart purses, shopping bags, and other foreign-made products. It’s unclear at this point where a human is reaching out for help, or if we’ll see another “Smile” situation where the robot workers have achieved consciousness. Could be both. After all, it is Doctor Who.



The clip was shared as part of Doctor Who’s campaign for BBC’s Children In Need, a charity that the series has a long-standing relationship with. The charity focuses on helping children who are disadvantaged in Great Britain through grant programs and aid. The charity raised about $65 million during Friday’s fundraiser. Doctor Who returns this Sunday.