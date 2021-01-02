Captain Jack and the Doctor together again! Screenshot : Big Finish/YouTube

2021 is the 15th anniversary of the Doctor Who spinoff series Torchwood, starring the beloved disaster hero Captain Jack Harkness. To celebrate, Big Finish is putting out a new Torchwood audio adventure with a big reunion. That’s right, Captain Jack is meeting back up with the Doctor.

Not just any Doctor, either: David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor. As announced by Big Finish, Absent Friends will see the two reunite for a new adventure. Here’s the summary, via Big Finish:

On a dark and stormy night in Cardiff, the city is in danger, and the Doctor’s put himself in charge of Torchwood in order to save it. In a sealed recording studio, the voices of the dead have been playing for 17 years. Was it the project of a madman, or is this the site of something terrible? Torchwood has been hunting for the Doctor since 1879. And now they’ve found him. They may regret it.

“ Fans have been asking for this for a long time. Now that it’s okay and it’s been cleared, it’s great to have him on board. There’s an interesting dynamic going on here because Jack still wants to follow him but yet wants to impress on him that he’s still the leader,” John Barrowman, the actor behind Jack Harkness, said in a statement.

Tennant also commented, saying, “ Because this isn’t a Doctor Who story, the Doctor doesn’t have to be ahead of everything and saving the day. What’s interesting about this story – from the Doctor’s point of view – is he sort of messes up. It’s a story about the Doctor being a bit imperfect which is nice to see now and again actually.”

The audio adventure, one of multiple Torchwood adventures put out via Big Finish’s Doctor Who line, will be roughly 80 minutes in length. Directed by Scott Handcock, it’ll be out in May 2021, via Big Finish’s website.

