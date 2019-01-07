Image: Netflix

Love, Death & Robots. What more do you need?

That’s the name of a brand new animated anthology series coming to Netflix, and frankly, the title itself is exciting enough. But then you add in the fact it’s produced by Tim Miller, director of Deadpool and the upcoming Terminator 6, as well as David Fincher, director of Seven and Fight Club (to name just a few) and that kind of puts our interest over the top.

“Love, Death & Robots is my dream project,” Miller said in a press release. “It combines my love of animation and amazing stories. Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

The show will be comprised of 18 different shorts with a total runtime of 185 minutes. Each story runs between 5-15 minutes, has a “unique animation style, from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI,” is from a different set of filmmakers, and is “aimed at an adult audience.”

Beyond that, we don’t know much—like when it’s coming out or who the filmmakers are. But we do have these images teasing most of those 18 shorts. We don’t know who worked on these yet, but you do get a great idea of the huge scope of styles and characters. Check them out.

Some of those don’t even look animated, that’s how good the animation is. Color us incredibly interested. And though it’s not live just yet, there will soon be more information on the official site.

