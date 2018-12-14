Image: CoMix Wave Films

2016's Your Name is not only the most successful anime film in history, it also cemented director Makoto Shinkai as one of the greats in modern-day anime. Now, Shinkai has finally announced his long-awaited follow up to his iconic anime. And yes, it is being released internationally.



According to Anime News Network, CoMix Wave Films has announced that Shinkai’s next film will be Weather Girl: Weathering With You (or Tenki no Ko in Japanese), set to be released in Japan next summer. Shinkai discussed his upcoming film at a press conference, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, sharing what sounds like a film that could be as emotionally engaging and complex as Your Name.

“I’ve been working on creating a very real entertainment piece that will make you laugh, cry, and say, ‘It’s so thrilling,’ as well as arouse your intellectual curiosity,” Shinkai said. “I have used the weather as it is a familiar topic to everybody.”

The plot’s description (translated by Anime News Network) says the film is about a high schooler named Hodaka (Daigo Kotaro) who moves to Tokyo and gets a job working for a “shady occult magazine.” As he adjusts to big city life, he notices that the city has been raining for days and days. That’s when he meets Hina (Nana Mori), a young woman with the ability to stop the rain.

Weather Girl will be released in Japan on July 19, 2019. No official word on an American release date, but Shinkai did confirm at a press conference that there are plans to release it internationally, including in North America. In the meantime, there’s still J.J. Abram’s forthcoming live-action adaptation of Your Name, though we haven’t heard much about it since it was first announced in September 2017.

