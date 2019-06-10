The Director of Venom Still Has Hopes for a Spider-Man Crossover

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Samara Weaving joins the G.I. Joe reboot. Hold on to your butts, Doctor Sleep is gonna be a long one. Taron Egerton says plans are underway for a third Kingsman, beyond the new prequel. Get a look at Tom Cavanagh’s Pariah for Crisis on Infinite Earths. Plus, new Frozen II footage, and what’s to come on Black Lightning. Spoilers!



Snake Eyes

Variety reports Samara Weaving will take over the role of Scarlett from G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra’s Rachel Nichols in the upcoming spinoff/reboot, Snake Eyes.

Venom 2

Speaking to Fandom, director Ruben Fleischer says he’s optimistic that the film franchise will inevitably lead to a Spider-Man crossover:

That’s where it’s all going to lead, and that’s the exciting thing, because we changed the origin of Venom … in the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren’t able to that. And so the thing I think it’s building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other.

Doctor Sleep

According to the AMC Theaters website, Doctor Sleep runs 152 minutes—six-minutes longer than Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, fact fans.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Speaking with Collider, director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed cinematographer Bill Bope was brought onboard to give Shang-Chi a look and feel similar to The Matrix.

Yeah. I think particularly for our first Asian/Asian American step into the MCU, that tone feels right.

Kingsman 3

Taron Egerton also revealed a script has been written for a second Kingsman sequel while speaking to Comic Book at ACE Comic Con Midwest.

I’m really not allowed to say anything, but there is a script. It’s a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Luke Wilson springs into action with Thomas Middleditch in a new clip from Zombieland: Double Tap.





Frozen 2

An international trailer for Frozen 2 has a few frames of new footage, and a couple of Olaf gags.





The Rocketeer

Geek Tyrant reports Billy Campbell will lend his voice to Disney’s new educational The Rocketeer series—not as Cliff Secord, but as Dave Secord—the father of the show’s seven-year-old star, Kit. Kathy Najimy will voice kit’s mother and Dave’s wife, Sareena.

The Outpost

Surprise! The Outpost has been renewed for a third season according to Jessica Green on Facebook.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

KSiteTV has our first official look at Tom Cavanagh as Pariah in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Van Helsing

Van Helsing tackles desert-dwelling vampires in the synopsis for its November 1 episode, “Miles and Miles. ”

In an infested desert, Flesh and Axel chase a crazed Max, who has held Jennifer and Owen hostage.

Black Lightning



Finally, a metahuman virus infects Freeland in the trailer for next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.