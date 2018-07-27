When comic book fans think “Venom,” they automatically think “Spider-Man.” That’s not just because Venom is one of Spider-Man’s most famous villains, it’s also because his comic book origins are tied directly to those of Spider-Man. However, in Sony’s upcoming movie Venom, the villain is on his own—and we asked the director how that was going to work.

io9 spoke to director Ruben Fleischer at San Diego Comic-Con about how the focus of Venom is, well, Venom.

“We just focused on making the best Venom movie that we could possibly make and tried to be true to the nature of Venom in the comics,” Fleischer said. “As far as the origin, that’s already been portrayed on screen before and so we wanted to make a new movie with an original story.”

Advertisement

Fleischer also told us which comic book runs most influenced the film (Lethal Protector, Planet of the Symbiotes) as well as movies (An American Werewolf in London). Watch it above and read more about what happened Venom-wise at Comic-Con here.

Venom opens October 5.