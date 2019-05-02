Image: Paramount

The trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog hit the internet this week and instantly inspired all kinds of passionate responses—mostly reacting to Sonic’s more realistic look, which many fans were not in favor of.

Well, the film’s director, Jeff Fowler, heard it. All of it. And he’s taken to Twitter to vow that he’s taking it to heart.

We’ve reached out Paramount for confirmation and or some clarification and will update if we hear back.

So what changes are coming? Well, via Kotaku, you can check out the work of artist Edward Pun, who took the movie design and made it closer to the video games. Maybe something like this is in order?

Or here’s another one courtesy of Aaron Hammerstrom, which also went viral.

Both of those look closer to the game, of course, but is that enough? If Paramount and Sega spend millions of dollars (and trust us, it would cost millions of dollars) to completely redesign their lead character after months of work has already been completed, would it matter? Is that what’s holding people back from fully embracing the film? Maybe we’ll find out once we see another trailer.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens November 8, which leaves plenty of time to redo basically the entire movie.

