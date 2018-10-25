Image: First Second Books

One of the most talented, underrated directors in Hollywood today is about to make a rather unconventional comic book adaptation.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Destin Daniel Cretton, who made the legit masterpiece Short Term 12 (starring Brie Larson), will directed The Sculptor, adapted from the 2015 graphic novel by Scott McCloud. Playwright Michael Mitnick is writing the script, 21 Laps (the team behind Arrival and Stranger Things) is producing, and Warner Bros. will distribute, having recently acquired the rights in a bidding war.

The Sculptor is about David Smith, an struggling artist who makes a deal with Death to basically become the best sculptor in the world, with the caveat that he’ll have less than a year to live. Smith then realizes just because you are the best sculptor ever doesn’t equate to instant success.

From the sounds of it, McCloud’s story is very dramatic and realistic, but just so happens to have a supernatural starting off point. That’s perfect for Cretton, who has shown a true talent for filming emotional, raw performances. I know it’s not a sci-fi film but if you haven’t see Short Term 12, watch it as soon as you can. The story of a group of disenfranchised kids features future Captain Marvel star Larson’s true breakout role, which I believe is even better than her Oscar-winning performance in Room. (Bonus points because it’s Lakeith Stanfield’s feature film debut, as part of a cast that also features Rami Malek, among others.) One watch of Short Term 12 and you will forever be a fan of Cretton, and instantly be intrigued about what he can do with The Sculptor.