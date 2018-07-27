Image: Legendary

Disney’s live-action Mulan, and the Child’s Play and Charlie’s Angels reboots all pick up familiar faces. The CW’s superhero stars all hang out and answer burning questions. And our minds are reeling over Godzilla: King of Monsters’ connection to Kong: Skull Island in Legendary’s “Monsterverse.” Spoilers stomping this way!

Charlie’s Angels

Variety reports Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska have been officially cast as the new Angels in Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming reboot.

Child’s Play

That Hashtag Show reports Liv Tyler is in talks to play Karen Barclay, a role originated by Catherine Hicks in the original.

Mulan

Meanwhile, Jason Scott Lee (who you may remember as Mowgli from the 1994 adaptation of The Jungle Book) has been cast the villainous Bori Khan, “a warrior leader who is intent on avenging his father’s death.”

[THR]

Godzilla: King of Monsters

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, director Michael Dougherty revealed part of the connective tissue between the Godzilla sequel and Kong: Skull Island in Legendary’s “Monsterverse.” He said, “We do bring back one character from Kong: Skull Island,” but added: “You’ll have to see the movie” to find out. Any guesses? Reminder: Skull Island took place in the ‘70s so we know it’s not young star Millie Bobby Brown...

Lady and the Tramp

Justin Theroux is the latest to join the live-action Lady and the Tramp as the voice of the Tramp himself.

[Collider]

Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II confirmed Aqualad is not in the movie.

Halloween

Speaking with Yahoo, director David Gordon Green revealed the film includes a Donald Pleasance “soundalike.”

We have a Donald Pleasence soundalike. Because obviously he’s no longer with us, but having someone that could mimic his voice was a fun challenge. And we nailed it, I think. If I do say so myself. And then there’s a couple other [nods to the past films]. There’s a vocal cameo you may or may not notice till the end credits.

The Lottery

A film adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s The Lottery is now in development at Paramount. Jake Wade Wall will write the script, while Frank Marshall, Christine Holder, Mark Holder and Jackson’s son Laurence Hyman are set to produce.

[Deadline]

Fixed/Black Knight

Deadline reports Hotel Transylvania’s Genndy Tartakovsky will direct two more animated films for Sony, an R-rated comedy titled Fixed and Black Knight, and adventure film.

Pale Blue Dot

/Film has our first look at Natalie Portman as astronaut Lucy Cola.

The Happytime Murders



Empire has an exclusive poster.

First Man

IMAX has a quick teaser for its exclusive, four-minute IMAX preview available only in theaters in front of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Cody Fern has been cast as the elder Michael Langdon.

States of America

Batman and Mr. Miracle writer Tom King is developing a television series with Topic Studios and Playground Entertainment. According to Deadline, the series is set “in a deeply divided U.S. that with an unprovoked act of war has been forced to suffer foreign occupation for the sake of a tentative peace. Combining the thrill and intrigue of speculative fiction with the modern fears and anxiety of the War on Terror, the series explores a world where the old, small differences that divide this country have become the war cries of new nations.”

Legends of Tomorrow/The Flash

The casts of Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash field questions in a pair of new livestream videos.

Supergirl

Supergirl moves to Sundays with the Charmed reboot in a new promo.

Cloak & Dagger

Finally, Tyrone and Tandy are finally ready to get down to business in the trailer for “Colony Collapse,” next week’s season finale (wait, really?).

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

