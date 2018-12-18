Image: Games Workshop

Richard Boylan wowed us with both Helsreach and Guardsman, short, gripping takes on different pockets of the Warhammer 40,000 universe in both animation and live-action. And it turns out he wowed Games Workshop itself, too, because he’s now helping the company make an official Warhammer animated series.



GW has now unveiled Angels of Death, a new animated series set to release from Boylan and his team in 2019. As 40K fans can probably gather from the title, it’s about the Space Marine chapter known as the Blood Angels, a crimson-clad segment of Warhammer’s iconic power-suited legions that specifically have to deal with a genetic flaw in their lineage that makes them capable of succumbing to a blood disease called the Black Rage.

Naturally, because this is the grim dark future of the 41st Millennium, a Blood Angel can succumb to the Rage on the eve of a battle, driven insane as their mind is psychically flashed back to the moment their chapter’s Primarch, Sanguinius, was killed. Fun stuff! But Angels of Death will see the Blood Angels go up against that and all the usual stuff Space Marines go up against—alien hordes threatening to take over the entire galaxy and destroy the Imperium of Man. You know, just another Tuesday in Warhammer 40k, really.

Advertisement

It’s cool to see Games Workshop branching out the Warhammer brand like this again—it has tried animated movies in the past, but they’ve been a bit lowkey. Hopefully, by reaching out to Boylan, who’s already proved that he can do great things with animation on a fan’s budget of...well, personal passion, something really cool can come out of Angels of Death getting the proper GW seal of approval.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.