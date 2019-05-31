Image: Disney

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

King Ghidorah hunts Millie Bobbie Brown in a new Godzilla: King of the Monsters clip. Creepshow adds some familiar faces to its cast. The Chucky TV show gets an update. Plus, a new vague tease for Godzilla’s scrap with Kong, and what’s to come on iZombie. To me, my spoilers!

Snow White

Variety reports Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) is now in talks to direct a live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White from screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson.



Godzilla vs Kong



A Godzilla vs Kong teaser poster from next month’s Licensing Expo in Las Vegas promises “one will fall.”

Masters of the Universe

Sony has also released a dull-as-dishwater Masters of the Universe poster for the same event.

The Lion King

Speaking of posters, here are a few character posters from Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King. You can see more on the twitter account and we just posted part of our set visit yesterday if you’d like to know more.

The Dead Don’t Die

Meanwhile, Coming Soon has a second batch of character posters for Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die. More at the link.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

King Ghidorah causes problems for Millie Bobby Brown in a new clip from Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Creepshow

According to THR, Tricia Helfer, David Arquette, and Dana Gould will appear in upcoming episodes of the Creepshow TV series. Helfer will star in“Lydia Layne’s Better Half”—a story directed by Roxanne Benjamin in which “a powerful woman denies a promotion to her protege and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.” Arquette will star in an adaptation of John Skipp and Dori Miller’s short story “Times Is Tough in Musky Holler,” where “a small town whose leaders once ruled through intimidation get their comeuppance.” Lastly, Gould will star in “a tale about a man who considers a new weight-loss treatment that has unexpected complications” called “Skinwalkers” from writers Paul Dini and Steven Langford.

Brave New World

Deadline reports Downton Abbey stars Jessica Brown Findlay and Harry Lloyd have joined the cast of USA’s Brave New World adaptation as Lenina Crowne and Bernard Marx, respectively.

The Witcher

Production has officially wrapped on the first season of The Witcher, according to both showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and a mid-de-making-up Henry Cavill on Instagram.

Spider-Man: Maximum Venom

Meanwhile, a third season of the current Spider-Man animated series is set to air next spring.

Chucky

Brad Dourif offered Bleeding Cool an update on Syfy’s upcoming Child’s Play television series.

Don Mancini‘s TV series is happening. It’s going to happen. Yes, yes absolutely. We’ve spoken more than once, and absolutely [I’m involved]. It’s his baby, he invented it, it came from him, he’s the real source. And he’s managed, on more than one occasion with a shift in the genre to really find an exciting and different way of doing it, and it’s always worked. I think it’s pretty good, and I don’t feel that way about most things. I mean with Chucky, we’re not talking about the deepest level of human nature or anything like that, but it’s great fun. And Don knows exactly the right tone, every time.

Game of Thrones Prequel

According to Production Weekly, the Game of Thrones prequel series begins filming this June under the production title, “Bloodmoon.”

iZombie

Major forms an unlikely alliance with Stacey Boss to get brains back into Seattle in the trailer for “The Scratchmaker,” next week’s episode of iZombie.

Into the Dark

Finally, a road trip brings forth monsters in the trailer for “They Come Knocking,” the Father’s Day episode of Into the Dark.

