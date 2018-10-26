Image: Insight Editions/Disney

When most people think of the Millennium Falcon, they think of one specific image: The way the ship looked in George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy. But in recent films, it has been hinted that the YT-1300 Modified Corellian Freighter doesn’t necessary have to look like that.

For example, in The Force Awakens, the Falcon has an updated satellite dish, and in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lando Calrissian changed not only the color but the shape of the ship too. What you may not have known, though, is that was just the tip of the iceberg.

In a new book called Star Wars: Millennium Falcon Owner’s Workshop Manual, authors and artists Ryder Windham, Chris Reiff, and Chris Trevas have created the ultimate guide to the YT-1300 ship and its most famous iteration, the Millennium Falcon. One of the most interesting features in the book is an image of alternate customizations and configurations YT-1300 customers could make if they purchased the ship. Here’s that page, exclusive to io9.

Image: Insight Editions/Disney

Isn’t that awesome? It’s like the model kit version of the Falcon. And if you enlarge the image and read the text there, too, it gets a little into the story of how and why this all is.

The book is FILLED with cool stuff like that. Not only super-nerdy, specific pieces of trivia about the ship, but also its floor plan, tips on flying it, what all the buttons in the cockpit do (which, come on, you always wondered about, right?), some history on its predecessors, and much more. If you are a fan of the Falcon, it’s a must have. Here are a bunch of other pages to give you an idea.

The cover of the Millennium Falcon Owner’s Workshop Manual Pages 20-12 on other ships made by the Corellian Engineering Corporation, or CEC. Pages 38-39 to show the Falcon when it was in Lando’s possession. An illustration of the cockpit when Han Solo piloted the Falcon. You’ll need to buy the book to get the numbers. A more detailed look at the interior of the Falcons. A detailed close-up of the Hyperdrive. The sublight engines. Here’s that full page on the Sublight Drives. And here’s an io9 exclusive page that details that technical station that gets used in the movies from time to time. 1 / 9

To preorder the book, which goes on sale November 27, visit this link.