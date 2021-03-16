The Demon Slayer Movie Is Finally Coming to the U.S.

All aboard, anime fans. Image : Toho

What is now the biggest animated film in Japanese box office history tore up a storm in the country late last year, but fans of Demon Slayer: Kimestu No Yaiba outside of Japanese shores have had to twiddle their thumbs waiting to see what the country’s gone bonkers for. Now, they won’t have to wait much longer.



Aniplex and Funimation have confirmed that the awkwardly titled Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will hit the United States and Canada starting next month, available both dubbed in English and subtitled. If, somehow, you’re comfortable with going to the movies that is.

Mugen Train will release only in theaters on April 23, but it will not be available digitally—through Apple TV, the Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, the PlayStation Store, and Amazon Prime Video—until June 22. Set after the events of the smash-hit animated adaptation of Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga series, the film follows Tanjiro, the hero of the series, who finds himself on the path to a life as a demon slayer after monsters bloodily massacre his family. Well, except for his sister Nezuko, who transformed into a demon herself. You’ll also be introduced to Tanjiro’s friends as they meet up with one of the most powerful members of the Demon Slayer Corps to investigate a spate of disappearances on the titular train.

Aside from being the first movie of one of the most popular anime and manga going at the minute, Mugen Train has become of particular interest due to its astonishing box office performance in Japan. In October last year, it became the first film in the country to make over $100 million in just 10 days, and by the end of the year, its whopping 32.5 billion yen (roughly $313.7 million) take meant it surpassed Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away as the most successful animated movie in Japanese box office history, even including the beloved Ghibli classic’s revival screenings. As of last week, the film’s made 38.6 billion yen all in all, or around $370 million.

Given ongoing covid-19 restrictions impacting the cinemagoing experience in the U.S., Mugen Train’s probably not going to make the same kind of splash in the Western market as it did in its home territory. But suffice to say, there’s going to be plenty of fans excited to see just what’s sent Japan into such a frenzy...whether they go to theaters to do so or wait to see it from the comfort of their homes.

