If you missed out on the nostalgic, excellent What We Left Behind—the crowdfunded Deep Space Nine documentary examining the legacy of Star Trek’s darkest chapter—when it screened in cinemas earlier this month, good news! You won’t have to wait long to see it...if you’re in the U.S. and Canada.



Shout Factory—which picked up distribution on What We Left Behind after its multiple crowdfunding campaigns through Indiegogo over the last few years—has officially confirmed that a physical Blu-ray release of the nearly two-hour documentary will hit the U.S. and Canada on August 6.

Two versions will be available: a standard release of the documentary along with a series of seven special features (including over 45 minutes of deleted scenes!), and a version exclusive to Shout Factory’s online store that includes two extra special features, most notably a 50-minute roundtable discussion with director Ira Steven Behr about the actual production of the documentary. Sadly, these will only be available in the U.S. and Canada, with no international release currently confirmed.

Image: Shout Factory/Indiegogo

But if you backed the documentary in its crowdfunding stages, however, you’ll actually get a copy in early July—one that is region free, so regardless of where you’re from, you’ll be able to watch. This version comes with both a Blu-ray and DVD copy, as well as three extra special features, two of which are exclusive to the crowdfunded edition.



It’s a lot of extra stuff for a documentary that is already nearly two hours long, but hey—if they’ve got it, they might as well include it! If only that included the apparent hours and hours of HD behind-the-scenes footage from DS9 itself Behr and his team have their hands on...

