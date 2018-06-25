Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Sky One (YouTube)

It’s the sexy story of forbidden love between a vampire and... anything that’s not a vampire. Man, the undead really are a bigoted bunch, aren’t they? The first look at Sky One’s new series A Discovery of Witches is here, promising sexual tension, dramatic head turns, and Ser Alliser Thorne from Game of Thrones getting his ass wind-blown into the camera.

A Discovery of Witches stars Matthew Goode (Watchmen) and Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies) as Matthew and Diana, two star-crossed lovers who cannot be together because, well duh, he’s a vampire and she’s a witch. There’s lots of bad blood, along with at least one see-through men’s shirt. It looks cheesy as hell, but with a pretty decent cast.

Based on the bestselling book trilogy by Deborah Harkness, the show feels like it’s a throwback to that era when Twilight and Harry Potter were hot shit. Nowadays, the vampire trend has faded somewhat—but given how we’re starting to get new vampire shows like Fox’s The Passage, maybe bloodsuckers are making a comeback. A Discovery of Witches debuts later this year.