When an extended version of a film is included on a Blu-ray, obviously, that’s the main event. But Deadpool 2 has much more going for it than just an extended cut.

Deadpool 2 comes to digital on August 7 and then physical disc on August 21. The release will have the theatrical cut as well as a “Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” which features “15 minutes of never-before-seen footage including deleted scenes, alternate jokes, and extended takes.” It’ll premiere at Comic-Con and Ryan Reynolds teased it earlier today on Twitter:

That’s just the tip of what promises to be a really great release, though. Haha. “Tip.” Here’s the list of special features in addition to the extended cut.

Gag Reel

Deleted/Extended Scenes

Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes

Deadpool’s Lips are Sealed: Secrets and Easter Eggs

The Most Important X-Force Member

Deadpool Family Values: Cast of Characters

David Leitch Not Lynch: Directing DP2

Roll with the Punches: Action and Stunts

The Deadpool Prison Experiment

Chess with Omega Red

Swole and Sexy

“3-Minute Monologue”

Audio Commentary by Ryan Reynolds, David Leitch, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Theatrical Version Only)

Deadpool’s Fun Sack 2

Stills (28 Images)

Here’s the cover.

Deadpool 2 is already great, so adding 15 minutes could be a tricky proposition. There are issues of pacing, over-explanation, and much, much more. On the other hand, we’ve already heard of one or two wild things that might be in there and we are all about them. Either way, it’s a nice option to have, along with everything else, now that it’s coming home. Haha. “Coming.”