Image: 20th Century Fox

Fox just released the first trailer for its adaptation of Alexandra Bracken’s scifi young adult series, The Darkest Minds. If you didn’t realize it was based on Bracken’s novels and took away the title, at first glance it’d honestly make for a pretty interesting looking member of the studio’s swathe of X-Men films.



Set in a dystopian near-future America where 98 percent of children have succumbed to a mysterious deadly disease, The Darkest Minds—directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson—follows the journey of Ruby (Amandla Stenberg), a young person who survived the outbreak. But like the rest of the 2 percent of surviving kids, Ruby developed dangerous superpowers that she has no idea how to control. When the remaining kids are rounded up into rehabilitation camps to contain their powers, she escapes, finding herself caught up in a group of runaway teens looking to fight back against the Government’s iron grip over the powered kid population.

Honestly, add some yellow and blue uniforms and this looks like it’d be at least as good (if not better) than the likes of First Class. But either way, consider us intrigued.

The Darkest Minds hits theaters August 3.