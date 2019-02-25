Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

DC Collectibles brought out lots and lots of Batman for this year’s New York Toy Fair. But don’t worry, some other characters got a chance to shine too and there’s a Harley Quinn “statue” you have to see to believe.

io9's got a new video from this year’s New York Toy Fair, featuring some of the latest DC Collectible figures for the Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, and more from the DC universe. DC also showed off a very cool series of figures from Batman: The Animated Series, and even the ultra-creative ¡Lucha Explosiva! line.

