The puppeteers working on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance are so good, they even mess up in character.

Netflix just posted an absolutely incredible and hilarious blooper reel from the excellent Jim Henson Company show and you kind of have to see it to believe it. There are Gelfling singing pop songs, Podling losing their hair, Skeksis screaming at humans, it rules.

Check it out below.

Goofing around is one thing, but we are in awe of just how amazing and in the moment the puppeteers stay. The fact that, even after they mess up, they’re still controlling the puppets, emoting with them, and playing the role, is mind-blowing. Almost more so than watching the show itself, here you get an idea of just how talented all of those people are (which you can see a lot more of in the documentary also on Netflix).

Seriously, if you somehow are reading this and have not watched The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance yet, we urge you to do so as soon as possible. It’s truly remarkable and you don’t need to know anything about the original film if you don’t already (though we have a handy guide for that as well).

We added the YouTube version of the video after publication.

