The Daleks Go to War in Our First Look at Their New Animated Web Series

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Doctor Who
Doctor WhoNew York Comic ConNew York Comic Con 2020BBCDaleksTime Lord Victorious
An-iiii-maaaaaaate! AN-IIIIIIII-MAAAAAAAAAAATE!!!!!
Image: BBC
I mean, what else did you expect them to do, relaxation tapes?

During today’s panel about the transmedia Doctor Who event panel for Time Lord Victorius, the BBC gave us a sneak peak at Daleks!, a five part animated series about the Daleks’ role in the fight between the Doctors and a strange new threat to the entire universe. Starring Nicholas Briggs reprising his role as, well, all the Daleks, Daleks! will also star some other android character alongside the legions of killer pepperpots.

Joe Suggs will play Sentinel R-41, a “sassy” android that appears in the series, while Ayesha Antoine will play a familiar Doctor Who robot: 2150, a Mechonoid and one of the Dalek’s oldest enemies, first appearing in 1965's “The Chase”.

“[Daleks!]is basically about the Daleks making a terrible error, and on the run,” writer James Goss said of the series’ relationship with the wider Time Lord Victorious storyline, with the series opening as the Daleks discover the threat to time the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Doctors are confront.

Daleks! begins its exterminatory shenanigans this November, with episodes airing weekly on the BBC Doctor Who Youtube channel—before they return to our screens later this year as part of Doctor Who’s new festive special, “Revolution of the Daleks”.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

arcanumv
Arcanum Five

Are you only allowed one clip in your post (plus an infinite number of links back to old posts)?

Because the trailer they posted shows even more cool things that are in this animation.