It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Daily Planet’s No. 1 reporter who’s been a pain in Cat Grant’s ass for multiple seasons of Supergirl despite never actually appearing on screen! Until now, that is.

TVLine reports that this year’s upcoming Arrowverse crossover is slated to introduce its take on Lois Lane, who’s been an established part of Supergirl’s Earth for some time now where she’s known as one of Cat Grant’s top journalistic competitors. Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman will also return to the show for the crossover.

In a public statement about the character’s impending arrival, co-executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner were light on details about the event’s plot (though we already know Batwoman Kate Kane will be involved), but teased that the Arrowverse’s Lois will already have her complicated working relationship with Hoechlin’s Superman:

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse. This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Given how often Superman tends to appear on Supergirl, there’s a strong chance that whoever the CW ends up casting as Lois might have a recurring role on the show, which would open up the possibility for new arcs exploring the life she leads in Metropolis. Here’s to hoping, though, that when Lois shows, she’ll already have gotten over that whole issue she has with not being able to recognize people when they put on a pair of questionable glasses.

The 2018 crossover begins on December 9.