Photo: Robert Falcone (The CW)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

The CW sure loves its teen mysteries based on popular IP—and its latest adaptation looks like it will live up to all that and more.

Inspired by Carolyn Keene’s classic novels, Nancy Drew is coming to the CW this fall starring Kennedy McMann as the famous sleuth. This time around, Nancy gets wrapped up in a murder mystery involving an old myth, a potential ghost, and a few skeletons in her closet. While things certainly start with a Riverdale vibe, right down to the diner and vivid cinematography, things gets way more spooky by the end.

Advertisement

We had a few new details earlier today but now here’s the trailer.

Appropriately enough, Nancy Drew will be joining Riverdale on Wednesday nights later this year; here’s the official CW description of the new show, which you’ll discern most of from that trailer.

Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene... The five of them must team up to clear their own names—encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way. When a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes.

Advertisement

Do you think this show will actually get into the supernatural elements, or will it all just be a clever cover for the real killer? I’d guess the latter, but that could also make the whole “teens solve mysteries” thing a little too close to Riverdale. Maybe the thing that’ll set one popular literary franchise’s CW adaptation apart from the other will be actual ghosts and goblins. We’ll find out this fall.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.