The CW's Lost Boys Show Is Going Back to the Drawing Board (Again)

Christophe Gans says he’s not just making a Silent Hill movie, but a Fatal Frame one. The Stand has found its Rat Man, with a twist. Plus, even more Superbowl-based extravaganza with looks at Black Widow, Minions, and more, and what’s to come on Harley Quinn and Doctor Who. Spoilers away!



The Uncanny

Deadline reports Bella Thorne will star in The Uncanny, a new film from Braid director Mitzi Pierone set in a future “where every citizen is implanted with a chip capable of controlling everything from emotions to directions, until a routine update backfires, causing a cyber apocalypse. Wiping out most of humanity, five strangers miraculously survive, now forced to live hidden in a bunker with their implants ripped from their spines. They were the few lucky enough to survive – until Scarlet (Thorne) begins to suspect they were not saved at all, or by chance.”

Silent Hill/Fatal Frame

In conversation with the French website Allocine, director Christophe Gans revealed he’s working on both a new Silent Hill movie and a second film based on the Project Zero/Fatal Frame video game horror series.

I have two horror film projects with [producer] Victor Hadida. I am working on the adaptation of the video game Project Zero ( Fatal Frame in the United States). The film will take place in Japan. I especially don’t want to uproot the game from its Japanese haunted house setting. And we’re also working on a new Silent Hill.



The [Silent Hill] project will always be anchored in this atmosphere of a small American town, ravaged by Puritanism. I think it’s time to make a new one.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted’s phone booth materializes in the latest Face the Music teaser.

Black Widow

We have a quartet of character posters from Black Widow.

Relatedly, Natasha Romanoff discusses her secret origin story in last night’s Super Bowl TV spot.





The Invisible Man

A Super Bowl spot for The Invisible Man reveals the film’s titular maniac wears a bodysuit that’s dimpled like a golf ball.

A Quiet Place Part II

Meanwhile, The Super Bowl spot for A Quiet Place Part II provides several generous glimpses of the film’s sound-seeking monsters.





Minions: The Rise of Gru

Gru’s origins are explored in the Super Bowl spot for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

SpongeBob takes a road trip in the Superbowl spot for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.





The Stand

In conversation with Syfy, Fiona Dourif revealed she’s been cast as t he Rat Man in CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

I’m playing Rat Man… do you guys remember Rat Man? Rat Man is now Rat Woman. I read the book and watched the miniseries. I love The Stand.

The Lost Boys

According to Deadline, the CW has ordered a second pilot for a potential Lost Boys television series from Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas starring an entirely different cast than last year’s attempt from director Catherine Hardwicke. Marcos Siega (The Vampire Diaries, Batwoman) has been hired to direct the revised take.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

There’s a new synopsis for The Falcon and the Winter Solider which we also got our first look at last night.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

Batwoman

Spoiler TV has the titles for episodes fourteen through seventeen of Batwoman.

Batwoman - Episode 1.14 - Grinning From Ear to Ear Batwoman - Episode 1.15 - Off With Her Head Batwoman - Episode 1.16 - Through the Looking Glass Batwoman - Episode 1.17 - A Narrow Escape

Supergirl

Spoiler TV also has the titles for episodes fourteen, fifteen and sixteen of Supergirl’s fifth season.

Supergirl - Episode 5.14 - The Bodyguard Supergirl - Episode 5.15 - Reality Bytes Supergirl - Episode 5.16 - Alex in Wonderland

The Flash

Likewise, Spoiler TV has (rather intense) titles for episodes fourteen through sixteen of The Flash’s sixth season.

The Flash - Episode 6.14 - Death of the Speed Force The Flash - Episode 6.15 - The Exorcism of Nash Wells The Flash - Episode 6.16 - So Long and Goodnight

Black Lightning

KSiteTV also has images from tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three. ” More at the link.

Harley Quinn



Poison Ivy gets kidnapped in the trailer for this week’s episode of Harley Quinn.

Doctor Who

Finally, The Doctor takes on the Boogeyman in two trailers for “Can You Hear Me?, ” next week’s episode of Doctor Who.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.