Image: Warner Bros. Animation

For a character who had his own show canceled after just one season, years later Matt Ryan’s take on DC’s snarky English spellweaver John Constantine is still surprisingly flourishing. Along with guest-starring on Arrow and a full-time turn on Legends of Tomorrows, Ryan’s Constantine even got his own animated show—which is now being turned into a movie.



The CW launched the first five episodes of its Constantine series on its CW Seed streaming service earlier this year, but it left Constantine’s latest adventure—helping an old friend save his daughter from a mysterious demonic coma after a tragic accident—unfinished. Now, on top of the material released as those five episodes, it’s been turned into Constantine: City of Demons, a 90-minute movie that actually finishes the story the show began.

According to a provided press release from Warner Bros. Animation, the film actually features an entire hour’s worth of previously unseen animation—“including the film’s thrilling climax,” which seems like an important thing to see! If you liked what you saw of Constantine on CW Seed, you probably want to pick this up (or, if like most of the world outside of the U.S., you actually can’t legally access CW Seed). It’s nice to see that the company is actually concluding the story in a way more people will get to see it, and it is, as ever, incredibly delightful to hear Matt Ryan relishing the chance to play Constantine over and over again.

Advertisement

Constantine: City of Demons releases digitally and on both Blu-ray and Ultra-HD formats October 9.