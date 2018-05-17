Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: The CW (YouTube)

Oh, it’s magic, ya know? The CW has revealed the first extended trailer for its new take on Charmed, and these sisters are ready to fight the evils of the patriarchy and mean sorority sisters. And dark magic, too.

This four-minute trailer gives us a nice, long look at Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy (Madeleine Mantock), three sisters who discover they’re witches destined to fight evil.

Following the mysterious death of their mother, Mel and Maggie struggle to get along—until they’re surprised by the unexpected arrival of Macy, the half-sister they never knew they had. Once the three of them are together, strange things start happening. Macy can teleport objects, Mel freezes time, and Maggie (in a slight power change from the original series) hears other people’s thoughts. The CW also released one additional brief teaser.

There’s been a slightly “mixed” response from Charmed fans, with some saying that it could never take the place of the original series (the original actresses aren’t fans of the show being rebooted either). That said, the trailer looks... fine. I mean, it’s not great—but then again, neither was the original show (don’t @ me). Showrunner Jennie Urman promises the reboot has some nods to the original show, and I’m excited to see what they do with the material.

Oh, what’s this? Cheesy villain special effects?

Damn, reboot. You really are like the original. Charmed debuts this fall.