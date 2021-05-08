The CW's Black Lightning: What We Learned About the Final Episode

Cress Williams as Black Lightning Image : The CW network

The CW has scattered information across the internet about the last episode of the electric DC comics hero television show Black Lightning.



Cress Williams (Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning), Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce/Thunder), Christine Adams (Dr. Lynee Stewart), China Anne McClain (Jennifer Pierce/Lightning), James Remar (James Gambi), Marvin Jones III (Tobias Whale), Jordan Calloway (Khalil Payne/ Painkiller) and Chantal Thuy (Grace Choi), will star in the finale episode written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil.

Deadline reported last November that the show was canceled due to low ratings, and season four was it’s last. Now, there are only there three episodes left, and they will air throughout this month.

May 10: The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two

May 17: The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One

May 24: The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure

Comic Book Resources dropped the logline for the final episode. However, it’s not super specific about what fans will see and expect, other than the show is coming to an end.

“After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end.”

All hope is not lost, though, as the network is developing a Painkiller series. The CW hasn’t requested a complete series order, and no word if Black Lightning characters will be making appearances.

Be sure to catch the last few episodes of Black Lightning every Monday on the CW.

