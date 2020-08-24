The CW Wants to Make a Live-Action Powerpuff Girls With...Powerpuff Women?

The Powerpuff Girls could be coming back. Image : Cartoon Network

What happens when The Powerpuff Girls grow up? Apparently, they completely change mediums.

Variety reports that the CW is developing a live-action show based on the popular animated Cartoon Network series. The show would follow Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as twentysomethings who are resentful that they didn’t have proper childhoods because they were always fighting crime. They’ll have to get over those issues, though, when they once again reunite to save the world.

Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody is one of the main people behind the show along with writer Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars, Sleepy Hollow). Also, Greg Berlanti is among the executive producers. Because of course he is. It’s a live-action action show on the CW.

Or, more specifically, it might be a live-action action show on the CW. Just because the show is in development doesn’t mean it’ll be made, or picked up for a series. With such big names attached, and with such a popular franchise as a launching pad, though, one would assume the show would have to be pretty bad—or never come together in the first place—for those things not to happen. We probably said the same thing when we first heard about Riverdale.

