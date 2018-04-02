Photo: The CW

CW superhero fans have been waiting (not-so) patiently to hear whether or not their favorite shows would be getting another season. Today the CW announced renewals for DC Entertainment shows like Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, and a lot more.

According to Variety, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning will all be returning for more comic book-adaptable fun. The network also gave Supernatural (headed into its 14th season!) and Riverdale the official order for more episodes.

Don’t fret just yet if you’re a fan of The 100 or iZombie—the report says the CW will be making decisions on those and a few other original series in May. The network is also planning new programming slots for Sunday nights soon.

The most important piece of information here is: We get to watch more Constantine.

