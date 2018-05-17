Image: The CW

iZombie may have joined a host of other CW shows recently in being picked up for a new season, but now we have some sad news: it will be the show’s last. Plus, the network revealed a few schedule shake-ups for your favorite superhero shows and had a few words to say about Wayward Sisters and Lucifer.



The CW has confirmed ahead of its upfronts presentation today that the recently-announced fifth season of iZombie will actually be the final season altogether. The series has faced cancellation a few times before, but at least it’ll be getting time to set up a proper farewell for Liv and the gang when the fifth season debuts this fall.

It’s not the only news that’s come out of the network today ahead of upfronts—speaking to reporters, the CW’s CEO Mark Pedowitz has explained a few more of the network’s upcoming shakeups. TV Line reports that Pedowitz weighed in on why the network chose not to pick up Wayward Sisters, the second attempted Supernatural spinoff... and in fact, did so rather bluntly:

We are big fans of the characters and the women who played those characters… We hope they continue on as guest stars on Supernatural… But we did not feel creatively that the show was where we wanted it to be. And we felt we had a better shot with [Originals spinoff] Legacies.

Pedowitz also confirmed that, despite pretty much becoming the defacto home for 90 percent of DC TV shows, it would not be considering fans’ requests for it to save Lucifer from its recent cancellation at Fox:

But it’s not all doom and gloom for The CW—the network has also revealed that the upcoming Charmed reboot will be joining Supergirl’s next season on the channel’s first-ever Sunday night block of programming. Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow will now air on Mondays with The Flash and Black Lightning on Tuesdays. Meaning, with Supergirl’s move, it’s concentrating all of the network’s DC output into the first half of the week.

We’ll bring you more about the CW’s future plans as their Upfronts presentation unfolds later today.

[Deadline, THR]