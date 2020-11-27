Image : Hot Toys, Disney, Medicom

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round of the coolest merchandise on the internet lately! This week, Disney’s inability to open its Marvel-themed park isn’t stopping it from selling expensive merchandise from said park, Hot Toys continues to plumb The Mandalorian’s depths for all they’re worth, and more. Check it out!



Disneyland Resort Avengers Campus Spider-Bot

The odds are very slim that you’ll cross-paths with a radioactive spider whose bite gives you superpowers instead of, well, you know, killing you. But you don’t have to completely give up on your Spider-Man dreams. Ahead of the still delayed opening of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, park patrons can grab a Spider-Bot companion robot starting on December 4. The tiny robots scurry around on six legs (are they technically still a spider then?) and can crawl forwards, backwards, and even spin 360-degrees, all controlled by an included wireless remote. Two Spider-Bots can also battle with the loser seeing the armor plating on their back come flying off. It doesn’t seem like Disney has revealed pricing for the toy yet, which probably means it isn’t going to be cheap.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Greef Karga and The Child Figures

Another week, another Mando Monday—and as if spinning right out of the events of Chapter 12, “The Siege”, Hasbro revealed two more additions to its 3.75" Vintage Collection line of Star Wars action figures. The more standard of the two is Greef Karga, wearing his magistrate robes from the second season and wielding his trusty blaster pistol. It’s a mini Carl Weathers, what’s not to love?

The fact that he isn’t Baby Yoda, maybe. Yes, the other addition to the TVC line is none other than our favorite little asset himself. Sporting a different headsculpt to the Child recently bundled with the 3.75" Din Djarin, this version of the Child comes with a small frog to nibble on and his hoverpram to roll about in. Both figures will cost you $13 when they release in Spring next year.



Image : Hallmark

Hallmark Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Storytellers Musical Christmas Tree Topper With Light

When it’s the focal point of a room during the holidays, why would you waste the valuable real estate on top of a Christmas tree with a boring old star when you can instead top it with a semi-functional replica of the USS Enterprise from the original Star Trek series. It can’t hit warp speeds, beam anyone off a planet, or even break free of the Earth’s gravitational pull, but this 15-inch long replica of Kirk’s ride includes a light show, music, and sound effects, all triggered by a wireless remote. It also wirelessly interacts with Hallmark’s other Storytellers Keepsake Ornaments like a tiny Captain Kirk to create more complex performances. It’s also $170 which is kind of obscene for a tree-topper you only get to enjoy for a couple of months out of the year.

Image : Hot Toys

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Mandalorian Tusken Raider Sixth-Scale Figure

Once somewhere near the bottom of the Star Wars fandom pecking order, Tusken Raiders, also known as Sand People by the residents of Tatooine who fear them, have slightly improved their disposition among fans thanks to their appearances in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. To that end, Hot Toys is bringing us a wonderfully detailed, 12-inch, sixth-scale version of the characters featuring accessories like gaderffii sticks, rifles, macrobinoculars, and some impressive fabric work, and 30 points of articulation. Delivery isn’t expected until early 2022, but we can’t help but wonder if Hot Toys’ extreme attention to detail includes what these creatures look like under their headwear. Does anyone skilled with a hobby knife want to waste $200+ and find out?

Image : Lego

Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE AF CORSE #51

We’re happy to see Lego releasing more of these smaller-scale Technic supercars, and at 1,677-pieces its new Ferrari 488 GTE AF CORSE #51 falls somewhere between previous models like its 2,704-piecee Porsche 911 GT3 RS and last week’s 830-piece McLaren Senna GTR. Available January 1 for $170 the racing-specific Ferrari includes working front and rear suspension, steering, and a detailed replica of its V8 engine complete with moving pistons. Just be forewarned, if you’re a Lego fan who hates having to apply custom stickers to tiny bricks, this one might be worth passing as it includes a whole sheet of official sponsor logos that look like they might take longer to apply than building the model itself.

Image : Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Ghost Rider & Hell Cycle Set

Turning fire-based superheroes into action figures has always been kind of a challenge because authentic-looking fire isn’t easy to recreate using plastic, and using real fire is several lawsuits waiting to happen. Mezco Toyz’ new One:12 Collective Ghost Rider does a half-decent job with the flame effects using transparent plastic, and takes things one step further using LEDs so the fire accents actually glow. The same goes for Ghost Rider’s Hell Cycle which features removable flame effects (making the tires appear to literally burn out), an LED illuminated glow, and revving sound effects. Standing just 7.5-inches tall the $240 figure still manages to include 32 points of articulation and will officially ship in August of next year with pre-orders available now.

Image : Medicom

MAFEX Dark Knight Returns Armored Batman

Medicom’s line of DC Comics collectibles adds another take on the Batman to its roster: this time the iconic heckin’ chonker that is the armored Batsuit from the classic Frank Miller and Klaus Janson miniseries. Depicting Bruce all suited up in his absolute unit of plastic armor, the 6.3" tall figure comes with a fabric cape with wiring sewn in to make it poseable, three alternate heads—one unmasked, as well as a “I’m slightly very angry” and “I’m actually very angry” masked duo—multiple hands for posing, and themed accessories like his sonic gun and a grenade. The figue is set to release in Japan in October 2021, so you’ve got plenty of time to plonk down around $85 for the pleasure of owning him. [Toyark]