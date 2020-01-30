The Crow May Get Another Chance at Life (Again)

Loki may get an intriguing co-star in his Disney+ series. Harley Quinn is in a tough spot in a new Birds of Prey scene and we’ve got our first clip of older Bill S. Preston Esquire via an early Super Bowl commercial. Plus updates from Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, and more. Spoilers, away!
The Crow
Bloody-Disgusting has word The Crow reboot is now back in “active development” at Sony. All of this has happened before...
Green Hornet
THR reports Amasia Entertainment (the banner belonging to former Marvel Studios president Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo) has purchased the film rights to Green Hornet. In a press release, Helfant stated he plans to develop a new remake “that is relevant and thrilling, while respecting and honoring the original vision of creator George W. Trendle.”
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Alex Winters reprises his role as Bill in a new Wal-Mart commercial including numerous other sci-fi franchise characters.
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Harley bargains with Black Mask in a new clip from Birds of Prey.
Gretel & Hansel
Gretel is visited by some sort of night-crawling sprite in the latest Gretel & Hansel clip.
Fantasy Island
Mr. Rourke offers no refunds in the final trailer for Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island.
Swallow
IFC has also released a new trailer for the pica thriller, Swallow.
Loki
The Illuminderi reports Marvel plans to introduce Sera in the first season of Loki.
Langdon
NBC has ordered a pilot for a new series based on Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol from The Crossing creators Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Titled Langdon, the series will follow “the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.”
[Deadline]
Doctor Who
The Doctor answers three separate distress calls in the synopsis for the seventh episode of season twelve, “Can You Hear Me?”
The Doctor answers cries for help from deep space, ancient Syria - and Sheffield
Star Trek: Picard
Spoiler TV also has new images from “Maps and Legends,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. Our recap is up now if you’ve already had a chance to watch.
The Walking Dead
There are four new banners celebrating The Walking Dead’s February 23 midseason premiere.
Legends of Tomorrow
Comic Book has images from “Slay Anything,” the February 11 episode of Legends of Tomorrow. Click through to see the rest.
Riverdale
Katy Keene pays Veronica a visit while Jughead is challenged to a duel in the trailer for “Men of Homor,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.
Nancy Drew
Finally, Nancy Drew enters an alternate reality (with man-eating trees?!) in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Whisper Box.”
Banner art by Jim Cooke.