The Crow May Get Another Chance at Life (Again)

Yes, really. Image : Dimension Films

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Loki may get an intriguing co-star in his Disney+ series . Harley Quinn is in a tough spot in a new Birds of Prey scene and w e’ve got our first clip of older Bill S. Preston Esquire via an early Super Bowl commercial. Plus updates from Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, and more. Spoilers, away!

Advertisement





The Crow

Bloody-Disgusting has word The Crow reboot is now back in “active development” at Sony. All of this has happened before...

Green Hornet

THR reports Amasia Entertainment (the banner belonging to former Marvel Studios president Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo) has purchased the film rights to Green Hornet. In a press release, Helfant stated he plans to develop a new remake “that is relevant and thrilling, while respecting and honoring the original vision of creator George W. Trendle.”

Advertisement





Bill & Ted Face the Music

Alex Winters reprises his role as Bill in a new Wal-Mart commercial including numerous other sci-fi franchise characters.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Harley bargains with Black Mask in a new clip from Birds of Prey.

Gretel & Hansel

Gretel is visited by some sort of night-crawling sprite in the latest Gretel & Hansel clip.

Fantasy Island

Mr. Rourke offers no refunds in the final trailer for Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island.

Swallow

IFC has also released a new trailer for the pica thriller, Swallow.

Loki

The Illuminderi reports Marvel plans to introduce Sera in the first season of Loki.

Advertisement

Langdon

NBC has ordered a pilot for a new series based on Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol from The Crossing creators Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Titled Langdon, the series will follow “the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Doctor Who

The Doctor answers three separate distress calls in the synopsis for the seventh episode of season twelve, “Can You Hear Me?”

The Doctor answers cries for help from deep space, ancient Syria - and Sheffield

[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Picard

Spoiler TV also has new images from “Maps and Legends, ” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. Our recap is up now if you’ve already had a chance to watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

There are four new banners celebrating The Walking Dead’s February 23 midseason premiere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

Comic Book has images from “Slay Anything, ” the February 11 episode of Legends of Tomorrow. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale

Katy Keene pays Veronica a visit while Jughead is challenged to a duel in the trailer for “Men of Homor, ” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew enters an alternate reality (with man-eating trees?!) in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Whisper Box. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.