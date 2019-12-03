The Crisis on Infinite Earths Trailer Promises a Crossover of Superheroic Proportions

Hey Avengers, get ready to meet your match. The first trailer is here for CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, a massive television crossover that not only brings together five of DC’s superhero shows but also tons of other heroes from films and shows of decades past. It promises to be the biggest crossover in television history, and this trailer shows it can deliver.



The latest and longest crossover event in the Arrowverse, Crisis on Infinite Earths, comes after months of hints and teases in each of the CW’s super-shows. The Monitor’s been peeking around corners and scoping out heroes, seemingly trying to build a force that can ward off his evil counterpart, the Anti-Monitor—who, if the crossover is following the original DC Comic storyline, has been consuming entire universes because he’s a big old meanie.

An undertaking such as this is going to need more than the powers of Arrow, the Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, the Legends, and CW’s Superman and Lois Lane. That’s where the pantheon of guest stars from across the multiverse come in. We’ve got iconic animation star Kevin Conroy as Kingdom Come Batman and Burt Ward reprising his iconic role as the original Robin. Brandon Routh (who’s leaving Legends during the next season) and Smallville’s Tom Welling are returning as Superman, alongside Erica Durance as Lois Lane. Also, Ashley Scott from the WB’s short-lived Birds of Prey show, is rising once again as Huntress. That’s a lot of might.

The five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover begins on Supergirl December 8, continuing through Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow.

