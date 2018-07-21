Image: Warner Bros.

As popular as the Harry Potter films are, they oddly were never much of a mainstay at Comic-Con. That’s changed with the new Fantastic Beasts franchise, though, as the second film, The Crimes of Grindewald, arrived with a new trailer to dazzle the crowds.



Did they succeed? Well, this new trailer, which debuted at the Warner Bros. panel today, was certainly excellent, offering up a somewhat different look at the sequel which stars Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. We also get our first look at a “famous” Harry Potter character from the past.

“There’s nothing to not geek out over,” Ezra Miller said of the film after the trailer aired. “Everything in this movie is a geek out fiasco: Hogwarts, Dumbledore, Nifflers, more Niffler, Flamel!”

In case you thought it was all fun and games, young Dumbledore, Jude Law, also chimed in, “The depths and darkness in this story are possibly the darkest this world has seen before.”

Directed by longtime Potter vet David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald stars Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Johnny Depp, Zoë Kravitz, and others. It opens November 16.