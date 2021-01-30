We come from the future
The Creators Behind Once Upon a Time are Making a Fairy Tale Anthology

From Once Upon a Time.
Image: ABC

Which, you know, tracks.

As shared by our friends at the Hollywood Reporter, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the minds behind the increasingly out-there showcase of Disney cheese Once Upon a Time, are working on a new pilot for ABC in the form of a fairy tale-based anthology series.

Called Epic, THR says it is a “romantic anthology that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience.” The script for the pilot will be written by long-time Horowitz and Kitsis collaborator Brigitte Hales. It’ll be the latest in a line of collaborations done as part of the duo’s overall deal with ABC, which is worth just a whole boatload of money.

The series, reportedly, will focus on fairy tale characters that are also Disney properties. Which.... wait, wasn’t that just Once Upon a Time? Are they just making Once Upon a Time again? What’s happening?

