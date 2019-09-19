Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Leon Bennett, Kevin Winter (Getty)

Because Zoe Lister-Jones’ upcoming reboot of The Craft will focus on four young witches representing the four cardinal directions tapping into Manon’s primordial magic, it was only a matter of time before three other actors joined the previously-announced Cailee Spaeny to round out the movie’s cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, and Gideon Adlon have signed on the play the three teens who get in over their heads when they invite a new girl into their circle and begin manifesting arcane energies that none of them can fully comprehend. While details on the sequel are still rather light, the cast’s diversity already sets it apart from the 1996 original, which focused on a group of teens who were all cisgender and mostly white.

Luna, who was featured in Matthew O’Neill’s 15: A Quinceañera docu-series chronicling the lives of four different Latinx girls approaching their 15th birthdays, began her career as an activist advocating for the rights of transgender youth by speaking about her own experience transitioning at a young age.

Given how the original Craft came, for some, to be seen as a story primarily focused on white women—so much so that original cast member Rachel True has spoken out about being overlooked for Craft-focused events—it’s good that the sequel’s spotlighting a coven of girls from a more diverse array of backgrounds. After all, everyone deserves a chance to get a little witchy if they want to.

