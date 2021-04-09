Image : Hasbro

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's usual round up of the latest and greatest in plastic collecting. This week: Hasbro’s all but taken over for its Fanfest of Transformers, Star Wars, and Marvel reveals—give or take a bonus Baron Zemo—but there’s also fun Avengers cards and a sneak Star Trek away mission facilitator. Check it out!

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Netflix Transformers: War for Cybertron Autobot Ark & Transformers Kingdom Wave 3

Although a longtime staple of the original ‘80s cartoon and subsequent animated series in more recent years, the Autobot Ark, the ship that brought the Autobots from Cybertron to Earth, doesn’t make a lot of appearances on toy store shelves. Ahead of the final season of Netflix’s Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, Hasbro has finally righted that wrong with a 19-inch Ark figure that transforms from a robot to a ship. It even includes an incredibly tiny but appropriately scaled Optimus Prime microfigure, as well as a removable chest piece that transforms into the TELETRAAN-1 computer. But you’ll have to wait until July 1 to shell out $150 when it’s officially available through the Hasbro Pulse website.

Alongside the Ark, Hasbro also revealed several Transformers Kingdom additions coming with wave three which include a 7-inch G1-inspired Galvatron with a particle beam cannon on his arm and a Matrix of Leadership hung around his neck. He’s joined by a Commander Class version of Rodimus Prime with a truck trailer that transforms into a battle station, and a new Kingdom Deluxe Class version of the Autobot Tracks complete with its half-transformed flight mode.

Image : Hot Toys

Hot Toys Marvel Comics Iron Man (The Origins Collection) Sixth-Scale Figure

When Iron Man was first introduced back in 1963, Marvel Comics didn’t have anywhere near the illustrative detail that today’s comic books do, nor did the computer graphics that bring Iron Man to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So it’s nice to see Hot Toys bringing a 12-inch version of the original Iron Man to its Marvel line as part of its Origins Collection. It includes a newly sculpted helmet with features that light up thanks to hidden LEDs (as well as other points on the armor), 30 points of articulation, an alternate swappable face mask, and optional crystal clear armor that creates kind of a novel x-ray effect. Delivery isn’t expected until late 2022, but it’s not like Iron Man will be forgotten by then.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Marvel Legends Baron Zemo Figure

Just in time for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to turn his dance moves into a meme, Hasbro’s revealed a new Baron Zemo figure inspired by his appearance in the new Disney+ series. The Zemo figure comes with a masked and unmasked head, as well as an alternate set of hands to menacingly point or grasp the notebook filled with the Winter Soldier’s activation codes and other dark secrets. The toy, which will cost around $22, is set to launch this s pring—although it’s unlikely to be while the show is still on, so hope nothing bad happens to Zemo for the next few weeks! [Toyark]

Image : Robe Factory LLC

Advertisement

Robe Factory LLC Star Trek: The Next Generation Shuttlecraft Two-Person Camping Tent

When interference in a planet’s atmosphere prevents you from beaming down to the surface for a weekend of camping, take this Star Trek: TNG shuttlecraft instead that conveniently doubles as a camping tent. Its pop-up design means tent pitching is as easy as just tossing this onto the ground, while four included spikes prevent it from blowing away while you’re on an away mission. Made from polyester, the $140 tent is supposed to be both breathable and waterproof, but at just over 40 inches wide the claims that it can comfortably sleep up to three people might be a bit of an overestimate.

Image : Hasbro

Marvel Legends Iron Man Ursa Major Wave and Endgame Thor

As part of its Fanfest today, Marvel revealed a new wa ve of 6" Legends themed around Iron Man. Directly linked to Tony Stark’s legacy are a holographic Iron Man, the Modular Iron Man Armor from Iron Man #300, the Stealth Suit Iron Man, and Riri Williams in her Ironheart costume. Joining them are the classic versio ns of Ultron from the comics, Darkstar, and Vault Guardsman—and collecting the entire wave, due out in s ummer, will net you the parts to build the very hairy bearlike mutant foe Ursa Major.

Speaking of hairy bears: the company also announced a new “Infinity Saga” Thor, based on his grizzled, thicker form in Avengers: Endgame. Featuring lightning FX accessories, both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, and a head with white-coated “thunder in his veins” eyes, the standalone figure will release in fall for $25.

Image : Theory11

Theory11 Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga Playing Cards

Following breathtaking card decks featuring designs inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy and The Mandalorian, Theory11 has turned its attention to Marvel Studios’ with a new Infinity Saga-themed deck. Black Widow, the Scarlet Witch, and Captain Marvel appear as queens, while Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Thor appear as kings. Thanos is included too, although he exclusively makes an appearance on the joker card—talk about adding insult to injury. Despite featuring incredible artwork, including the the gold foil stamped box, you can grab a deck now from Theory11 for just $10.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Bad Batch Wave

Rounding out Hasbro’s Fanfest reveals today was the remainder of the company’s Star Wars Black Series wave themed around the upcoming Clone Wars spinoff, The Bad Batch. With Wrecker, Crosshair, and Hunter already revealed, the wave will round out the main team (sans Echo, alas) with squad mechanic Tech. Joining them in the wave are General Lando Calrissian, based on his look in Return of the Jedi’s climactic Endor battle; Aurra Sing, as she briefly appears in The Phantom Menace; and two figures from The Mandalorian: Nite Owl Koska Reeves, and the droid bounty hunter Q9-0, played by Richard Adoyade in the show. The figures are set to drop for $22 apiece in the f all.



