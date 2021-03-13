The Comics That Sold Out Thanks to WandaVision Are Going Back to Press

Image : Olivier Coipel/Marvel

Maybe you missed out on stockpiling the comics that can give some background to WandaVision, or maybe you desperately miss the show and are craving whatever related content you can get. Either way, Marvel’s got your back.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel has gone back to print with series like Tom King’s The Vision, James Robinson’s Scarlet Witch, and Steve Englehart’s Vision and Scarlet Witch. They will also be increasing stock of House of M, which ran out “almost overnight” following WandaVision’s premiere.

Of course these are all available digitally, but for purists who need copies in-hand, they will be available soon.

The comics delivered inspiration and Easter eggs alike in WandaVision, starting with the infamous “Maison du Mepris” wine bottle in the first episode. While the show strayed in many ways, the comics definitely provide a different layer of pain and are definitely recommended reading once the new print runs are out.

