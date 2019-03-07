Photo: YouTube

Cobra Kai season two will come crane-kicking into your hearts on April 24, and the first trailer is here.

The show, which lives on YouTube Premium, follows the exploits of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Billy Zabka) decades after the events of the original Karate Kid films. Their rivalry has continued, Johnny has brought back Cobra Kai, new students side with each man, and now Sensai John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back too. The first season was one of the best shows of 2018 and now, the story continues. Here’s the trailer via USA Today.

So there you have it. Daniel and Johnny are running rival dojos with rival philosophies. What could possibly go wrong?

When I first saw Cobra Kai, I was worried I loved it so much only because I was a Karate Kid fan. Thankfully, when others saw it, they loved it too, and it looks like the show’s creators (Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald) are taking things to the next level here.

Cobra Kai season two will have its world premiere at South by Southwest next week; the full, 10-episode season will arrive on YouTube Premium on April 24.

