Who watches the Watchmen? Well, it looks like we all will be soon.

HBO has released the first official teaser for Watchmen, showing a reality where superheroes are unlawful, dangerous, and a major threat...but quite possibly the only people who can save the world.

Following months of cryptic images and teasers, HBO has finally released the first official teaser trailer for Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series, which is HBO’s first superhero show. The series stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, and others as folks trying to get by in a world where vigilantes are seen as dangerous outlaws. If that group of violent Rorschachs are any indication, they may be right.

This version of Watchmen is being called a “modern-day reimagining” of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic graphic novel, set 10 years after all previous continuities—instead of a one-to-one adaptation, like Zack Snyder’s 2009 film. Irons is said to be playing an older version of Ozymandias, Nelson is playing an FBI agent whose role was expanded after he was cast, and Jean Smart is portraying a new character called Agent Blake, whose sole purpose is stopping vigilantes.

HBO still hasn’t announced an official release date, but the teaser says to expect Watchmen sometime this fall.

