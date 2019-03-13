Photo: Warner Bros.

Here’s a problem fans probably didn’t think they’d run into with Shazam: It just suffered the evil fate of being a comedy.

You see, oftentimes trailers for comedies ruin all the best jokes. They have to. Studios want to get butts in seats, and that means making a really funny trailer no matter the cost. This goes for all movies, of course, but comedies are often worse for it because jokes can be less funny after you’ve heard them once. They can also be funnier, depending on the situation—but I think we’d all prefer to hear the best of the best for the first time in the theater.

Which brings us back to Shazam. Shazam is primarily a superhero movie but it has a lot of comedic elements. More than most superhero movies, at least. And, in this new Chinese trailer for the film, several comedic moments that haven’t been heard in previous trailers are spoiled. And some are the best the movie has to offer.

Now, we usually don’t consider jokes to be spoilers per se, but having seen the film, we have a feeling you might not want to watch this. If you do though, it’s really funny and you’ll love it. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

In the interest of trying to preserve the theatrical experience, even if you did watch the above trailer, we’ll let you make the very obvious deductions of which scenes we’re referencing in the comments below.

Shazam opens in theaters April 5, but will have early screenings on March 23 via Fandango.

